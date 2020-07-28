Gov. Dewine: All fairs to be limited to junior fairs only

COLUMBUS, OH (WOWK) — Gov. Mike DeWine is limiting all fairs in the state to junior fair events only.

The decision to limit fairs includes livestock competitions and other 4-H and FFA competitions for kids and teens starting on or after Friday, July 31, 2020. DeWine made the announcement during his Tuesday, July 28, 2020 press conference.

“It’s become increasingly clear, we cannot have a regular, safe fair in the Ohio COVID summer of 2020. We simply cannot,” DeWine said.

DeWine says multiple outbreaks of the virus have been traced to fairs. He also notes health precautions and mask requirements were not being followed.

Harness racing can proceed with no spectators but Ohio is prohibiting rides, games, and grandstand events going forward to prevent crowd, according to DeWine.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

More Stories