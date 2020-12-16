Gov Jim Justice says he will test college students weekly, even though many aren’t on campus

CHARELSTON, WV (WOWK) – “The age group of 18-35 is walking around everywhere with this disease, infecting everyone under the sun, and they don’t even know it,” said Governor Jim Justice in his daily briefing Monday, as he called out a certain age group for spiking the number of COVID-positive cases in West Virginia.

“One of the things we’re going to initiate, and we’re initiating it right now, is we’re going to test everybody at all of our schools,” said Justice. “Universities and colleges, not K-12, but our people that are from our colleges and universities. We will test them every week. Everybody at the school… every week.”

This announcement is confusing for many college students, who haven’t been on campus for roughly a month now.

“It is pretty shocking,” said Dakota Reeves, a student at the University of Charleston. “Considering, like I told you…it’s only been us here and maybe a few other people.”

Right now at the University of Charleston, the women’s basketball team is the only group of students on campus.

“I just don’t think it’s necessary,” said Reeves. “Considering we’re the only ones here.”

It’s been this way since November… and will be this way until January.

“I just don’t get it,” said a student who is now back home, and wants to remain anonymous. “Are they doing it now, or doing it when we get back? Because if it’s now, I don’t know how they’re going to enforce that at all.”

“We do random testing here anyway,” said Reeves. “There’s a good 10-15% of the school being tested and there’s not many students here anyway. So we get a good amount of testing in as it is. And our COVID numbers have not been high. At all.”

The Governor also stated just weeks ago in another briefing, that the state is asking Washington for more CARES Act funding to go towards testing, because the state is running low on federally backed testing funds.

“I am surprised it’s every student…It just seems like a huge expense.”