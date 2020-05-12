Gov. Jim Justice to give 1 p.m. COVID-19 update

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is giving an update on COVID-19 and how it affects the Mountain State going forward.
His press conference will stream at 1 p.m. Yesterday, he announced plans for the reopening of indoor restaurants at 50% capacity and larger retail outlets.
As of 10 a.m. May 12, 2020, there have been 65,069 laboratory results received for the virus:
- 1,371 positive
- 63,698 negative
- 803 recoveries
- 57 deaths
The state also reports a Cumulative Percent Positive Test Result of 2.11%.
Confirmed cases per county: Barbour (7), Berkeley (191), Boone (9), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (53), Clay (2), Fayette (34), Gilmer (8), Grant (3), Greenbrier (8), Hampshire (9), Hancock (12), Hardy (17), Harrison (34), Jackson (136), Jefferson (88), Kanawha (186), Lewis (4), Lincoln (5), Logan (13), Marion (46), Marshall (22), Mason (14), McDowell (6), Mercer (12), Mineral (22), Mingo (3), Monongalia (113), Monroe (6), Morgan (17), Nicholas (8), Ohio (36), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (14), Putnam (28), Raleigh (10), Randolph (5), Ritchie (1), Roane (8), Summers (1), Taylor (8), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (5), Wayne (93), Wetzel (6), Wirt (3), Wood (43), Wyoming (1).
