Gov. Justice announces another reopening date

CHARLESTON, WV — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced private and state campgrounds would be reopened to out-state residents.

Justice made the announcement during his Wednesday, June 3, 2020, press conference.

The private and state campgrounds will reopen Wednesday, June 10, 2020.

Justice announced he would impose a limit for out-of-state guests staying no more than seven days.

