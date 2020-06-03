CHARLESTON, WV — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced private and state campgrounds would be reopened to out-state residents.
Justice made the announcement during his Wednesday, June 3, 2020, press conference.
The private and state campgrounds will reopen Wednesday, June 10, 2020.
Justice announced he would impose a limit for out-of-state guests staying no more than seven days.
This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Job posting: Free beer and $20K to hike 2,200-mile trail
- Third Marshall student-athlete test positive for COVID-19
- Gov. Justice announces another reopening date
- 1 in 5 nursing homes had at least one COVID-19 death, according to federal data
- WV Gov. Justice to give daily briefing at 10:30 a.m.
- West Virginia DHHR releases newest COVID-19 statistics
- Newsfeed Now: Protests across America morning update – June 3, 2020
- Detention officer quits after being told he couldn’t kneel
- At least 11 killed during US protests over the death of George Floyd, many of them black
- Last day to request absentee ballot in WV