Gov. Justice gives targeted school restart date

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Gov. Jim Justice he is targeting Sept. 8, 2020, as the possible start date for schools in the Mountain State.

Justice made the announcement during his press conference on Wednesday, July 8, 2020.

Justice said the Mountain State is “ready to go back to school today.”

Justice went on to add the possibility of children not returning to school is terrible.

“It is preposterous to think we can be going back to school in two or three weeks with the information we have here. To go back to school in two or three weeks with avalanches of situations we have, if we were to rush this it’s the wrong decision.” Gov. Jim Justice, R-WV

