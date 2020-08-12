Gov. Justice again closes visitation to nursing homes

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced the closure of visitation to nursing homes. The closure beings at midnight, Aug. 13.

Justice made the announcement during his Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, press conference.

“We have got in some way with all in us to calm this down,” Justice said.

Justice says the state has to keep the out of nursing homes. He thinks staff is bringing virus into the locations. “It spreads like fire through the nursing home,” Justice said.

Justice says officials with monitor community spread of the virus so there will not be closures across the state.

“Something that’s going to be out in days,” Justice said.

Justice says the COVID-19 numbers are not bad in comparison to other states, but “our nursing home situation is bad.”

Justice noted if the state is content with losing 153 West Virginians then there is a problem. “That’s all there is to it in my book,” Justice said.

On the topic of shutting down nursing homes to visitors and how affects spread if the virus is coming from staff going in, Justice deferred to West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Secretary Bill Crouch.

“It’s a concern,” Crouch said. “Closing nursing homes to visitation is a difficult thing for families. We made that recommendation to the governor by looking at the number of outbreaks we have.”

