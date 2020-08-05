Gov. Justice: Schools will reopen safely on Sept. 8, 2020

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says schools can reopen safely on Sept. 8, 2020.

Justice made the announcement during his Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, press conference.

“The situation is absolutely fluid. It moves. We have to change, we have to pivot,” Justice said.

Justice said there are methods for classes to be safe and they have local control and scientific methods. He said he is giving both families and school staff the option to go virtual on a case by case basis and will work on a county by county basis.

“We will work to educate our kids whether it’s virtual or in-person.” Justice said.

Justice says the state will develop a color-coded system for schools. The colors will be green, yellow, orange, red to be able to tell if school should be open or not. — Erin Noon (@ENoonWOWK) August 5, 2020

Burch said the state will know if the numbers increase, schools will have to be ready for remote learning. “We’ve asked each and every county to have a contingency plan,” Burch said.

Justice said to measure the safety of having in-person classes in a county, the state will implement a code system with green, yellow, orange, and red levels. The levels will measure the pandemic’s effect on the county to decide if the schools can continue in person or need to move online.

“We all know in a lot of cases the safest place a kid can be is in school,” Justice said.

The color-coded system will also affect sports. For example, a county in the red level will not be able to play in sports contests while they are on that level.

“We don’t play sports if the school is closed,” Justice said.

All counties will also be required to submit plans to the state by Aug. 14, 2020, on how they plan to move forward with the reopening, including how meals will be provided to students should the schools have to move online.

Justice says $6 million will be offered for kids to access broadband at colleges, libraries, and schools. Justice says the state will provide laptop or tablet on loan to every kid who needs one.

“We will make sure of it,” Justice said.

West Virginia Superintendent Clayton Burch says the state will make sure it is healthy and safe to return to class. “We’re going to take care of these children in any way possible,” Burch said.

