Gov. Justice to give update on pandemic at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is set to give an update on the pandemic in the Mountain State.

The press conference is scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12.

Justice spoke about virus outbreaks at nursing homes during his last press conference. More than 30 long term care facilities have been affected by the spread of the virus.

Since Justice’s last press conference Monday, Aug. 10, 12 people have died from complications as a result of COVID-19 in the state. 11 of the deaths were senior citizens ages 72 to 89 years old. Five of the deaths were in Mercer County.

