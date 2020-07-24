Gov. Justice to sign executive order for private and public colleges to reopen

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice will sign an executive order so private and public colleges can reopen in the fall.
Justice made the announcement during his Friday, July 24, 2020, press conference.
The order will allow public and private schools to reopen Sept. 8, 2020. Justice says the order has to be done, legally, because the state is under a closure order.
This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.
