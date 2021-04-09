Governor DeWine issues reprieves for 3 death row inmates

COLUMBUS, OH (WOWK) – Governor Mike DeWine issued reprieves of execution Friday for three inmates currently on death row.

Reprieves were issued for the following inmates:

Timothy L. Hoffner, who was scheduled to be executed August 11th of this year. Hoffner was put on death row for his role in burying 22-year old Christopher Hammer alive in 1993. His execution has been moved to June 18, 2024.

John David Stumpf, who was scheduled to be executed September 15, 2021. Stumpf was sentenced to death row for the murder of 54-year-old Mary Stout in 1984. The new date of execution for Stumpf is now August 13, 2024.

Lawrence A. Landrum, whose execution was scheduled for December 9th of this year. Landrum has been on death row since 1986 following the murder of Harold White during a burglary of White’s home. His new execution date is October 15, 2024.

Governor DeWine’s office says the reprieves are due to the state’s current inability to get the necessary drugs from the pharmaceutical suppliers to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (DRC) safely.