Governor Jim Justice holds emergency meeting to discuss color-coded map

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Right now, the West Virginia color-coded map is made up of green, yellow, orange and red colors.

Each color represents the amount of cases per 100,000 in that county.

Right now, some counties are yellow, and others are orange.

Counties in the orange cannot go to school, play sports, or participate in any school activities; but that might change.

Governor Jim Justice held an emergency meeting tonight with his ‘COVID-19 task force’ made up of state health and education experts to discuss potential adjustments to the color-coded map system.

The Governor is suggesting a new color – gold – to be put in between yellow and orange.

If a county is ‘gold’, they can have in-person classes and after school activities.

“I think we had a really great meeting,” said Justice. “We’re trying to do anything and everything we possibly can to tweak and do this the best we possibly can for all our kids, all the teachers, all of our parents, everybody that’s involved… service personnel and on… and I think we had a lot of input from a lot of people and it was really good.”

The meeting went on for roughly four hours and ended without a decision.

But the Governor says they will reconvene early in the morning before his 11 am briefing, to try to come to a final decision.

“We’re gonna meet again and just make certain as best we can. But hopefully we’ll have good news for everyone in the morning,” he said.