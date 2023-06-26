CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is recovering after surgery to remove his gallbladder.

The surgery, according to a press release, happened Monday afternoon.

The press release says that the Governor never had gallbladder issues before, but experienced a sudden flare-up Thursday evening.

His surgery came at the recomendation of his doctors.

“Gov. Justice is currently resting well, in good spirits, and anxious to get back to work serving the great people of West Virginia,” the press release says.