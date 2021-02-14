Grace Christian’s Emily Hutchinson commits to WVU Tech

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The search of finding the right place to play in college has come to an end for grace Christian basketball star Emily Hutchinson. The Huntington native committing to WVU Tech and will join the Lady Golden Bears after her senior year.

Simply put Hutchinson shoots the lights out.

She scored a little more than than 16 points per game last season for the Lady Soldiers.

The 5’4 guard has already scored over 1000 points and had a key role in helping GC earn back-to-back WVCAT state championships.

WVU Tech is getting one of the top local girl’s basketball players around. We wish Emily the best moving forward. She’ll start her final season at g-c-s in just a few weeks.

