Grace Christian’s Emily Hutchinson will soon live out college hoops dream

HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) – Grace Christian Guard Emily Hutchinson has had college basketball in her sights since childhood. A key contributor on back to back West Virginia Christian Athletic Tournament State Championship squads, shes got her eyes on not just another ring for the Lady Soldiers but wants to play at the next level.

Emily Hutchinson’s dream of playing college basketball started when she was ten years old.

“When I first came in here in 5th grade, I could barely get the ball up to the rim as you can see how I’m lucky to get in the 80s, 80 percentile, Emily Hutchinson said.”

The Huntington native has been working with long-time area hoops trainer Jim Clayton in Hurricane and Clayton says her drive is nearly unmatched.

“She has consistently been in this gym working on her foot work, working on her shooting, working on her game on all aspects of it. She didn’t settle for success. She keeps wanting more, and more, and more, her trainer, Jim Clayton said.:

The 5’4 rising senior can shoot the lights out, and in this workout, she put in an incredible 83 percent of her shots.

“She does that every time she comes in here, that’s most people’s greatest night of their life and on a bad night that’s what she shoots.”

“I try to not look at my numbers as much as tempting as it is, you just got to focus on the one shot you have at a hand at a time so any drill he gives you, you just focus on that, you’re not looking ahead.”

Hutchinson is already a one- thousand-plus point scorer, but that’s not all she can do.

Not only can she create something for herself, but she can also create stuff for her teammates.

Hutchinson has four college offers three of them out of state.

WVU Tech is the lone school in the mountain state to make an offer to her.