Grace Christian’s hoops star Samantha Wells commits to KCU

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Closer to home, when we last checked in with Grace Christian’s Samantha Wells she was still grinding away in the gym during the summer.

At that workout, several college coaches were on hand including Kentucky Christian’s Lisa Conn. Wells and Conn will now be tied at the hip on the college scene.

Samantha Wells making it official committing to play her college ball at KCU

Wells was a major piece of Grace Christian’s success over the last few seasons helping to lead the lady soldiers to a pair of WVCAT state titles.

She averaged 17 points a game last season and led Grace Christian with 507 points.

The Ceredo native was a third-team NCSAA All-American, and now she will play at the next level less than a half-hour away.

She helped build up the Grace Christian program and now plans to do the same once she joins the Knights.

“It’s great I came here my freshman year and that’s when everything really started to pick up and being apart of this to build a program is awesome, Wells said. I really like to be a leader to the team and whether that’s packing an extra jersey in my bag for someone who might forget or just encouraging them when they are out there, they know they are someone we can trust and look up to.”

A big congrats again to Sam, Wells tells the 13 Sports Zone she will hold an official ceremony next month we’ll be there when she does.

Follow Jake Siegel for Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking sports developments.