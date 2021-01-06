Grant money available for local business owners

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Mayor Amy Goodwin has announced in her State of the City Address that $750,000 will be given as grant money to local businesses in Charleston.

“Everyone is looking for grants, or even loans, to help them get through the next week…or next month…or next year for some of our businesses,” said Goodwin. “This is a grant that will go directly to small businesses within the City of Charleston to help them keep and maintain their employees, their lights on, and doors open.”

We all know local businesses have been hit hard on a national level during the pandemic.

But in Charleston, West Virginia, that fact holds heavier weight.

“I mean that’s what’s really concerning. That is what makes our city unique, and so many of them are really struggling right now,” said Chuck Hamsher, owner of the antique and furniture store Purple Moon. Hamsher is also on the board of directors for the Charleston Convention & Visitors Bureau.

Hamsher has owned Purple Moon on Quarrier Street for 16 years.

But, like many other businesses, it’s struggling to survive.

“How do you know what you need for the next day when you don’t know what’s going to happen the next day? And that’s the situation we’ve been in since March,” he said. “But that’s why these grant dollars are really important to help with that. And just the support the city has given overall.”

Hamsher has received some of this grant funding, which he used to promote his website, as his business model had to adapt to being online.

He says applying for it was relatively simple, and it’s necessary right now.

“We don’t know… we’re probably looking at another 3… 6… who knows how many months into the future,” he said. “And the support is needed right now to make sure we have folks on the other end.”

To apply, you can contact the Mayor’s Office here: 304.348.8174.

Follow Cassidy Wood on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.