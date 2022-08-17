CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Former Marshall quarterback Grant Wells has been named the starting quarterback for Virginia Tech.

Hokies’ head coach Brent Pry made the announcement in a press conference Wednesday.

Wells is a graduate from George Washington High School, and spent three years playing under center for the Thundering Herd.

In 2019, he saw action in one game, carrying the ball on a fake punt.

Then in 2020, he had his breakout season.

He started all 10 games at quarterback, was named Conference USA Freshman of the Year, and became the only freshman QB to make the league’s all-conference first team in history.

He was named the C-USA Offensive Player of the Week three times, finishing the season with 165 of 270 passes for 2,091 yards, 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

He was ranked fifth nationally in passing yards by freshman quarterbacks, fourth-most passing TDs by a freshman QB in the nation, and led Conference USA in passing yards and passing touchdowns.

In 2021, Marshall had a head coaching change.

Wells stuck around, and led the Herd to a 7-6 record.

He completed 295 of 444 passes for 3,535 yards, 16 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

Wells entered the transfer portal after the season, and committed to Virginia Tech in early January.

Today, in a fall camp press conference, Hokies’ head coach Brent Pry named him the starting quarterback.

We will have head coach Brent Pry’s press conference later tonight on air and online.