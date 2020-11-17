Grant Wells picks up pair of honors to open week after career performance

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall Redshirt Freshman Quarterback Grant Wells continues to amaze. The Charleston native was remarkable in the herd’s 42-14 victory over Middle Tennessee State on Saturday, he made a little personal history too.

Wells had career highs in both passing yards with 336 and passing touchdowns with 5 in the Herd’s 28 point win over the Blue Raiders. On Saturday, 3 of those scores coming in the first half!

Today, Wells was named to the Davey O’Brien Award Watch List. An award that goes to the best quarterback in all of college football. Previous winners of this award include Tim Tebow, Kyler Murray, and of course joe burrow. Some elite company there.

Wells was also named the Conference USA offensive player of the week for the second straight week.

Coach doc Holliday says he’s pretty pleased with his signal caller.

“The receivers stepped up and made plays which they had to. The offense line continues to I can’t remember the last time we’ve had a sack, you know they sit there and protect, and that’s not just the offensive line that’s the Running Backs stepping up and protecting them as well. So I think that is the next step that we have taken as an offense is when people take certain things away then we got to be able to execute and win on the outside and throw the ball around and that’s what we did.” said, Coach Holliday.

