Greenup County reporting 5 new COVID-19 deaths

GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Greenup County Kentucky is reporting 24 new positive COVID-19 cases, and five new deaths today.

Director of Greenup County Health Department, Chris Crum is encouraging residents to practice social distancing, good hand hygiene, and mask wearing.

The oldest death is an 87-year-old male, and the youngest is a 58-year-old male.

The number of total confirmed cases stand at 1,605, with 806 of those active.