Ground zero: inside the front lines

JACKSON COUNTY, W.V. (WOWK) – So far, nine positive COVID-19 cases have been found in Jackson County.

And several of those cases were found at Jackson General Hospital.

“There are a couple of patients who’ve been hospitalized, but not at this facility,” says Steven Eshenaur, D.O. “We had to transfer them to a larger hospital with greater capabilities to care for their severe disease.”

When a positive test comes back, if it isn’t too serious, they immediately advise that patient to isolate.

“Isolation, isolation, isolation,” says Eshenaur. “We provide them with the CDC guidelines on how to isolate at home.”

“This is the tent area we have set up,” said Denise Toler, who works in public relations for the hospital. “If they have respiratory issues, we’ll send them on through the tent. As they go through the tent area, we’re putting our wheelchairs and everything out, so the patients can go straight through into our O.R. room.”

This setup, part of the preparation the hospital is working on, should the pandemic grow worse here.

And as far as supplies go:

“We are in the same boat as any hospital,” says Eshenaur. “On these waters of everybody needs and wants additional PPE. We’re trying to be very protective of the PPE we do have, being wise about how we use it.”

Amid the hustle and bustle of isolation and treatment, the hospital is still treating regular patients too; after taking special precautions.

“We had one come in the other day with a broken hand,” said Toler. “So we sent ortho people out, took care of him and got him casted, then sent him on his way.”

The hospital is holding both video consultations and drive-up appointments.

You can call 304-373-1560 for labs, 373-1578 for tele health, or 373-1514 for video urgent care.