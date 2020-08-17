HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A Branchland woman was stopped by Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers after they found a handgun in her carry-on bag.
The incident happened Saturday, Aug. 15, at the Huntington, Tri-State Airport.
The weapon was confiscated and the woman was detain by the local police department for allegedly carrying a firearm in an airport.
4,432 firearms were discovered in carry-on bags at checkpoints across the country, averaging about 12.1 firearms per day, approximately a 5% increase nationally in firearm discoveries from the total of 4,239 detected in 2018. 87% of firearms detected at checkpoints last year were loaded.
TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website. Travelers should also contact their airline as they may have additional requirements for traveling with firearms and ammunition.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Gov. Justice to give an update on pandemic in WV
- New strain of coronavirus found in Malaysia could possibly more infectious than COVID-19
- Drennen declared competent to stand trial for first degree murder
- Gun seized at Tri-State Airport
- Newsfeed Now: Wildfires in the West; DNC gets underway this week
- Guysville man charged with drug trafficking and firearm charges
- Over $750K raised for slain boy’s funeral in North Carolina
- WV DHHR: 68 new cases of COVID-19
- Pelosi calls House back into session to vote on Postal bill
- Family treatment courts being added in three West Virginia counties