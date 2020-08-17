Gun seized at Tri-State Airport

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A Branchland woman was stopped by Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers after they found a handgun in her carry-on bag.

The incident happened Saturday, Aug. 15, at the Huntington, Tri-State Airport.

The weapon was confiscated and the woman was detain by the local police department for allegedly carrying a firearm in an airport.

4,432 firearms were discovered in carry-on bags at checkpoints across the country, averaging about 12.1 firearms per day, approximately a 5% increase nationally in firearm discoveries from the total of 4,239 detected in 2018. 87% of firearms detected at checkpoints last year were loaded.

TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website. Travelers should also contact their airline as they may have additional requirements for traveling with firearms and ammunition.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories