Guns stolen from Gallia County home

GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary that happened Sunday afternoon. Deputies found a large amount of property was taken from a home in the Deckard Road area of Bidwell.
The community is being asked to be on the lookout for anyone who may be trying to sell or dispose of the property. Some of the items you may watch for include:
- Liberty 26 gun safe black in color
- Heritage 22 cal. revolver
- Remington 30-06 with a black stock
- Winchester 6 shot 12 gauge with a light brown stock
- New England single shot 12 gauge shotgun
- Black Knight 50 cal. Muzzleloader
- Henry 22 cal. pump action rifle with a dark brown stock
- Stihl Farm Boss chainsaw with an 18” bar
If you have any information pertaining this investigation, contact the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office at 740.446.1221 or through their tip line at 740-446-6555.
