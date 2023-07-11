UPDATE: Sheriff’s deputies on the scene tell 13 News someone shot a gun inside of the convivence store during an armed robbery.

Cross Lanes, WV (WOWK) – Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a suspect who allegedly walked into a convenience store in Cross Lanes and fired a gun.

According to Metro 911 dispatchers, the shot was fired around 5:15 a.m. Tuesday morning at the Little General on Cross Lanes Drive. It’s unclear if it was an attempted robbery, and dispatchers say it doesn’t seem like the suspect tried to steal anything. No one was injured.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s office is investigating and searching for the suspect. No word on a suspect description.