GW Basketball star Kalissa Lacy signs NLI to play for Morehead State

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The 2020 West Virginia Girls High School Basketball Player of the Year, George Washington’s Kalissa Lacy, putting pen to paper tonight as she officially signed her national letter of intent to play at Morehead State next year.

Lacy was surrounded by family, friends, coaches, and trainers at her socially distant signing ceremony.

Her commitment to Morehead State means we won’t need to go too far to watch her play at the next level. The university is less than 2 hours away from her home.

The four sport athlete had offers from programs in Florida and the Carolina’s, but Lacy says there was one thing that set Morehead State apart from the rest of the other programs.

“I would definitely say the family atmosphere at Morehead was just incredible you know, the Coaches they would text me and try to keep up with me even before I even committed so that was the biggest thing. I think was just the family atmosphere because whenever you go to a college you want you’re four years to be the most enjoyable as possible, Lacy said.”

