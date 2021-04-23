GW Girls Hoops advance to State Tournament due to COVID issues at Greenbrier East

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – George Washington Girls Basketball was the only team to advance to the state tournament in AAAA without having to play in the co-finals.

The team’s game against Greenbrier East was called off due to COVID concerns at East. Now the Lady Patriots now need to wait a week before playing again.

The Lady Patriots defeated Greenbrier East 66-31 the last time the two played here in Charleston.

George Washington last played on Friday beating Capital 47-46 at the buzzer thanks to senior Kalissa Lacy.

It’s a 13 day layoff between games for the Patriots as they turn their attention to Woodrow Wilson.

The players say they are thrilled to return to the tournament for the first time since 2018, but the goal right now is stay sharp anyway they can leading up to game day.

#3 GW faces #6 Woodrow Wilson in the quarterfinal round of the state tournament which start on Thursday at 9:30AM.

