GW Lady Patriots down Greenbrier East 76-52 to climb back to .500

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The GW Lady Patriots were left with a bad taste follwing a 3 point loss to Cabell Midland on Thursday.
George Washington started fast and raced out to a 16-2 start against Greenbrier East. The Lady Patriots were led by Senior Kalissa Lacy who scored a team-high 18 points. GW also had two other players along with Lacy score in double-figures.
GW went on to defeat Greenbrier East 76-52 to move to 2-2 on the season.
Click the video player above to watch the highlights!
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.