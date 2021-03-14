Countdown to Tax Day
GW Lady Patriots down Greenbrier East 76-52 to climb back to .500

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The GW Lady Patriots were left with a bad taste follwing a 3 point loss to Cabell Midland on Thursday.

George Washington started fast and raced out to a 16-2 start against Greenbrier East. The Lady Patriots were led by Senior Kalissa Lacy who scored a team-high 18 points. GW also had two other players along with Lacy score in double-figures.

GW went on to defeat Greenbrier East 76-52 to move to 2-2 on the season.

Click the video player above to watch the highlights!

