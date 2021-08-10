GW’s Finley Lohan receives offer from Youngstown State

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On the High School Basketball front, George Washington’s Finley Lohan has picked up an offer from head coach John Barnes at Youngstown State.

As a freshman Lohan shined for the the Lady Patriots, averaging 10 points, 6 and a half rebounds, and 4 and half assists per game.

It is Fin’s first known offer at this time according to Patriots head coach Jamie LaMaster.

The West Virginia Thunder product will be asked to stepped up in a big way.

G’W loses seniors Kalissa Lacy, Vivian Ho, and Mary Lyle Smith due to graduation.

At 5’11 the combo Guard and Forward will be a big name to watch this upcoming season.

YSU recently added St. Joe’s grad and Huntington native Paige Shy just a few weeks ago.