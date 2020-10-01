Habitat for Humanity dedicates first home since the pandemic

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Today was a monumental day for one veteran in our region who finally has a place to call home.

William “Billy” Stubblefield is a U.S. Army veteran who has never been an actual homeowner.

He says despite all the bad things that has happened in 2020, it’s personally been a good year for him.

“I’m blessed, I’m really blessed, a lot of things are coming into play and it’s really working out…” said Stubblefield.

Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State dedicated their 132nd home to Stubblefield.

Executive Director, David Michael said, “it’s just a great opportunity for us to partner with the veterans of our community, to provide them a home-ownership opportunity that they may have never had the opportunity to achieve that goal in life.”

Stubblefield’s new home is the first dedication Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State celebrated since COVID-19 hit.

“This is what we do and we haven’t done that part of it since December till now, it’s been almost 10 months and it’s been a struggle,” said Michael.

The shutdown put them behind schedule and for everyone’s safety, Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State reduced their project volunteers, slowing down their house production.

Stubblefield’s home was a previous Habitat home that was revamped to fit his lifestyle.

“I think this is one of the first ones this year since COVID has come out, so I think they put in a lot of effort in making sure this one was done right and safely,” said Stubblefield.

Three houses are in the process of receiving funding and two are in construction in Portsmouth and Flatwoods, Kentucky.

Follow Haley Kosik on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.