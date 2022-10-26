(WOWK) Trick or treat times do vary from town to town in the WOWK-TV viewing region but the vast majority of communities are calling for trick or treating times on Monday evening, October 31.

The StormTracker 13 Predictor models call for a chance of showers on Monday, into Monday evening. It’s not a straight out downpour for all areas, but there can be some spotty showers passing by from time to time, especially during the evening when kids will be out looking for goodies and showing off their costumes.

Predictor model output for Monday evening

Temperatures should fall from the 60s into the 50s while children are out trick or treating.

Predictor model output for Monday evening temperatures

Be sure to make sure your child’s costume is high visibility and be extra careful if it’s raining in your area.

Be sure to stay up to date with any changes in the forecast for you and your family to make outdoor trick or treat plans in the days to come. We will update you with any changes here and on the StormTracker 13 weather app. It’s free and you can download it by clicking on the link directly below.