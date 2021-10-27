Hamlin American Legion Post renamed in honor of hometown hero General Chuck Yeager

HAMLIN, WV (WOWK) — A Mountain State icon was honored with a special ceremony in Hamlin, West Virginia, Wednesday afternoon.

American Legion Post 111 in Hamlin boasts a proud history of hosting those who served our country. Now, they are honoring West Virginia and American legend.

“The American Legion Post is 111 of Hamlin West Virginia is renaming it to the ‘General Charles E. Chuck Yeager American Legion Post,'” says Victoria Yeager, wife of General Yeager.

Air Force General Chuck Yeager was the first human to fly faster than the speed of sound—and spent his whole life ‘pushing the envelope.’

Yeager died late last year in December. For his wife, Victoria, this dedication is special:

“I was in tears; it’s an honor for him and he deserves it. And what’s so cool about it is they’re all so honored. And you know, there’s people that say ‘Oh, why don’t you do a national thing,’ well, it means more to the people of Hamlin than it does to anyone else,” Victoria says.

That’s because Hamlin was Yeager’s hometown, and he was a proud member of this American Legion Post.

“According to post reports, General Yeager was a member here for 42 years, continuous years… It’s an honor and I think it is an honor for the people of the community here in Hamlin, people of the state, and actually this nation. A lot of those heroes are gone now, so we want to keep that legacy alive here,” says Matthew Burton, vice commander of American Legion Post 111.

The ceremony was well-attended by local veterans, representatives for United States Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito, and other local and state dignitaries among many others.

Organizers of the event, and family, say they hope this name change will remind the community of Yeager’s legacy and his character.

“His motto was duty and service, and mine—I didn’t go into the military but service and helping others—and this post does a lot to help the community and that really is in league with General Yeager’s morals and outlook on life as well as mine,” Victoria says.

Burton says this post will receive its official charter with the name change in about a month.

Follow Natalie Wadas on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news