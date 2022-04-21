(WOWK) — Despite the fact that fog is common, what is not very common is a dense fog advisory. Much of the WOWK-TV viewing area is under such an advisory for very low visibility early Friday.

The combination of little to no wind, damp ground and air temperatures close to the dew point should make for very low visibility.

Model output for expected visibility Friday morning 7 a.m.

Drivers should plan ahead for this weather and add extra time to leave early and to drive slower. Such conditions can be extremely hazardous on Interstates at higher speeds. Also be extra sure to watch out for children waiting for the school bus in the morning.

Get alerts like this any time by downloading and using the StormTracker 13 weather app. As soon as this alert was sent out, thousands of users received it right to their phone. Join them being in the know by getting the app. It’s free and you can get it by clicking on the clink directly below.