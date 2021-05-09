Health officials report 10 new COVID-19 cases for Kanawha County

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department announced Sunday, May 9, 10 additional positive COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

This brings the total for the county to 15,044.

Of the total cases, 12,564 are confirmed and 2480 are probable cases.

The number of active cases for the county did not change since Saturday. There are still currently 614 active cases.

The number of recovered cases are at 14,123 – this is 10 more since Saturday.

Health officials in Kanawha also report 307 total deaths for the county.