(WOWK) — After a week or more with flooding as the main weather headline, now a heat advisory comes into play for Wednesday.

Head advisory areas for Wednesday

The heat index, or “feels like” temperature, will be in the range of 95 to 102 degrees with an actual high of 91.

A more important measure of heat stress on a body is known as Wet Bulb Globe Temperature. Unlike the Heat index it takes sunlight into account. While the number scale is not as high as the Heat Index, WBGT is taking on more acceptance among sports and other outdoor activities because it’s a more accurate gauge of how heat physiologically impacts a person. The forecast for Wednesday calls for High levels of WBGT as seen below.

Wet Bulb Globe Temperature forecast for Wednesday afternoon

The Wet Bulb Globe Temperature is measured by a device like the one seen below. This is sampling the air, not the ground. The forecast numbers are a general idea of the background WBGT values and local values could be higher or lower depending on shade, localized winds and other situations.

Kestrel heat stress tracker on the football field at Georgia State University before the Drum Corps International show July 30, 2022

More athletic trainers, coaches, band directors and others are using WBGT and certain prescribed precautionary actions to avoid heat illness. The example below comes from the National Weather Service.

Please use all available methods to check for heat stress if you work or play outside Wednesday and employ aggressive cooling strategies.

