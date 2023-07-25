(WOWK) – Heat has been a major headline across America and that heat is on the way to the WOWK-TV viewing area with some of the hottest temperatures of the summer.

Forecast highs the next several days

With the humidity, we also face some of the hottest “feels like” temperatures of the summer as well. See the slideshow below for an idea of model generated heat indicies over the next few days.

With those kinds of temperatures, it adds stress to the body to cool itself. Here are important signs to heed to avoid heat illness in the coming days.

Signs to monitor for signs of heat illness or heat stroke

Things to remember:

People’s perception of heat risk runs lower than the actual risk

Concrete and asphalt temperatures can top out around 140 degrees or warmer

Artificial turf can top out with surface temperatures of 160 degrees in clear skies before 6pm

Shaded cooling breaks are suggested with any activity with increasing frequency as the heat climbs

Heat stresses on the body accumulate over days during heat waves so cooling strategies are critical to avoiding heat illness

