UPDATE: Friday, December 2, 2022 @ 3 PM | CAMP CREEK, WV (WVNS) — According to information given to 59News sister station BRProud from the Baton Rouge Police Department, the man who was shot and killed on I-77 was a suspect in a Louisiana murder case.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, Napoleon Crane, 29, had reportedly been on the run after he allegedly shot and killed a woman on December 1, 2022. The victim in the December 1 shooting was reportedly the mother of Crane’s 6-month-old daughter, who he took across state lines after the original shooting.

West Virginia State Police said when they approached Crane’s car, which was reportedly stolen, he got a gun from the backseat and opened fire on Troopers.

Crane was shot by West Virginia State Troopers during a traffic stop. Crane’s daughter was in the backseat of the car during the shooting and was unharmed.

According to West Virginia State Police, they were notified of Crane being in West Virginia after abducting his child and killing the child’s mother. An Amber Alert was originally issued for the infant.

The investigation remains active.

The investigation remains active.

CAMP CREEK, WV (WVNS) – There is a heavy police presence near the Camp Creek exit of Interstate 77 after an alleged shooting.

59News has crews on scene at Interstate 77 exit 20 that report the presence of a large number of West Virginia State Police vehicles at the exit.

59News reached out to Princeton Rescue Squad, which has confirmed that they have a crew on scene as well, after an alleged shooting near the Camp Creek exit.

There are no additional details available about the shooting yet.

This story is still developing.