HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – When child abuse victims are identified, advocates are standing by ready to offer a safe place.

One of these many locations in the Tri-State is the Child Advocacy Center (CAC) located inside the Cabell-Huntington Hospital.

The center’s staff offers several services including forensic interviews which are designed to allow children to speak openly about their traumatic experiences.

We want to make kids feel comfortable to talk about traumatic events that have happened to them or that they’ve witnessed. Angela Seay, CAC Coordinator

In some cases, they also provide a non-invasive medical examination, courtroom preparation, and victim advocacy. CAC Coordinator Angela Seay says they want the children they meet to be in a comfortable space and not feel pressured.

One of the big things about child advocacy centers is that the kids that come to see us get to decide what they do and don’t do. So, children are never forced to do anything that they don’t want to. Angela Seay, CAC Coordinator

The CAC staff also works closely with law enforcement and social services and also reaches beyond their services by connecting families with other additional resources.

This is all in an effort to protect those, who can’t protect themselves.