Herbert Hoover Football Program to honor Frank Early with decal on helmet

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Herbert Hoover community is still hurting more than a month since recent grad Frank Early tragically passed away in a car crash.

The Huskies football program is doing its part to honor early.

Head coach Joey Fields tweeted this photo today.

The tweet reads in memory of our late teammate, Frank Early, the 2021 Husky football team will wear these decal stickers on each helmet to honor “Big Frank” and carry on his memory.

Number 6 will always be remembered, t’s a very heartwarming gesture by the Herbert Hoover football program.