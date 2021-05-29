Herbert Hoover graduate dies in car crash on Friday

LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia State Police have confirmed the death of a teen following a single-car crash Friday night.
The accident happened on Garrett’s Bend Road in Griffithsville.
Officials say 18-year-old Frank Early was traveling westbound when he ran off the left side of the road and hit a tree. Early was pronounced dead at the scene.
Early was a recent Herbert Hoover graduate and was a member of the football and basketball teams.
This investigation is ongoing.
