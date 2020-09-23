Herd football enjoying life following 2-0 start

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – There is a lot to take away from Marshall’s big upset win over number 23 App State this past Saturday. The herd is now a top 25 ranked team for the first time in more than 5 years, the green and white are undefeated at 2-0 and have only given up 7 points in 2 games. Most importantly Marshall has proved they are the real deal.

There is no denying it was a signature win, but now with plenty of off time, the goal now is to stay mentally locked in, a message that is being stressed to the team for the next few weeks.

It often takes a lot to get head coach Doc Holliday to smile, but he was doing a whole lot more than that following Saturday’s victory in the locker room.

The Herd is playing some incredible football right now, the players know it, and the coaching staff loves to see it, and they hope it continues.

“It’s just great to see our players so happy and coaches and everybody so happy of the results and they understand that all that hard work they put into it has paid off and they enjoyed themselves which is what they are supposed to do. It may be one of the best total team efforts that we’ve had since I’ve been here now we’re ranked I don’t know, we will worry about that down the road but as far a total team effort this one had to rank up there with any of them, Coach Doc Holliday said.”

