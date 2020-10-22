Herd Football looks to remain focused after returning to AP Top 25 Poll

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A little more than a month ago the thundering herd was nationally ranked. Marshall was coming off a 17-7 win over App State. This past Sunday the team entered the AP Top 25 poll for the second time this year, checking in at number 22.

The Herd has impressed in all 4 games this season.

Marshall has outscored it’s opponents 146-38 in 2020.

The AP Top 25 rankings are back to normal with all conferences included, which means the Herd’s number 22 ranking is now more significant.

Head Coach Doc Holliday says the national ranking is something to be proud of but does not want his team to get caught up in the hype surrounding it.

“We’re excited to be where we are, what matters is where you are at the end of the season, if you look up at the end of the season, and we are where we are supposed to be there at that point that means a whole lot. We can’t listen to all the noise we got to get that fixed today and make sure our kids understand it is a challenge every week, and we got a bullseye on our chest every game, Holliday said.”

