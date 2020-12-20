Herd looking for offensive spark entering bowl game

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – After falling by 9 points at home to UAB in the Conference USA Championship game the herd will look to reset and return to it’s winning ways.

For the first time all year Marshall dropped back-to-back games, and up next a bowl game for the Herd.

Before the Herd think about its next opponent, they need to get back on track.

In last nights loss, the Herd’s offense was MLA, And did not complete a single pass in the first half. On the defense was exposed, giving up 216 yards on the ground and had trouble stopping the pass.

Marshall was out, gained by 200 yards and held the ball for less than 19 minutes.

After the loss, Head Coach Doc Holliday said the offense now needs a spark, if they want to have shot at turning things around with the Bowl game on deck.

“Offensively we got to play with more confidence, you know were not making the plays that we are making before as an offensive team and defensively we did some good things and there at the end we could not get off the field on third down but other than that, played well enough to win the game definitely, we just got to do a better job offensively making plays, Holliday said.”

After starting the 7 and 0, Marshall is now 7-2, they will look to move to 8-2 with a bowl game victory.

