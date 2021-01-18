Herd Men’s Hoops swept by Hilltoppers, want revenge later on in season

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) -The harder the battle the sweeter the victory. Marshall and Western Kentucky are bitter rivals. The pair concluding their annual Moonshine Throwdown series on the hardwood in Huntington. The Herd looking to split the series, WKU going for the sweep.

The Herd would fall 69-67 to the Hilltoppers and would be unable to avoid the sweep. The Herd dropped to 7-4 with the loss while Western Kentucky improved to 10-4 with the victory.

Following the loss, Marshall players reacted with the hope of taking down the Hilltoppers at some point later on this year.

“We don’t like to lose to these guys. We didn’t defend our house today. I really, really hate losing to them. I have been here three years now so it stings a lot but we will get them down the road we’ll see them again, Taevion Kinsey said.”

“We’ll definitely see them again, if not them, it is going to be someone else, but come tournament time we will get our chance, Andy Taylor said.”

