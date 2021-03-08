Countdown to Tax Day
Herd Softball splits final day of Thundering Herd Round Robin tournament, defeats Saint Francis & falls to Valparaiso

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Herd Softball team started their season 5-0. The Thundering Herd Round Robin tournament came to a close on Sunday with the Herd trying to stay perfect on the year.

Marshall earned a 2-1 victory over Saint Francis in game 1 of the afternoon and fell 5-4 to Valparaiso University in Game 2.

Click the video player above to see highlights and reaction from the Herd”s game one victory.

