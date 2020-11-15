Herd stay undefeated in “75” game under Doc Holliday with emotional win over Middle Tennesee State

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Every season the “75” game is the most important game on the herd’s schedule because they play for the 75 who are no longer with us. This year evoked extra emotion as today marked the 50th anniversary of the plane crash that devastated the entire Huntington community.

Click the video player above to check out the the highlights from Marshall’s win over MTSU.

