Herd That looking forward to second round matchup against Team 23 on Monday

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The opening round of TBT was fun for our West Virginia teams.

Herd That made a ton of noise in the first round beating Team DRC 85-76.

The one million dollar prize is just five victories away for the Marshall alumni squad, but that is easier said than done.

Led by former Marshall Legend Jon Elmore, Herd That scored 48 points in the paint as they muscled their way to an 11 point win.

The team now turns it’s focus to the second round.

Herd that will face Arizona based Team 23 on Monday night at 7:00PM

Team 23 crushed Georgia Kingz 91-64 in round one.

Herd that is not backing down and have shown no fear on the court.

They looked great on Saturday, and Jon Elmore says he expects his Marshall squad to be locked in come Monday night.