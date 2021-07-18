Herd That takes down Team DRC 85-76 in opening round of TBT

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Herd That trailed early to start the opening round TBT matchup against DRC.

That changed once Jon Elmore and the rest of Herd That got hot.

The Marshall alumni team was able to hold leads at the end of the first three quarters before finishing the game with an 85-76 victory over Team DRC.

Click on the video player above to catch the highlights.

Follow Jake Siegel for Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking sports developments.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS

12SportsZone Twitter