Herd That takes down Team DRC 85-76 in opening round of TBT

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Herd That trailed early to start the opening round TBT matchup against DRC.

That changed once Jon Elmore and the rest of Herd That got hot.

The Marshall alumni team was able to hold leads at the end of the first three quarters before finishing the game with an 85-76 victory over Team DRC.

