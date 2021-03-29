Countdown to Tax Day
Herd Volleyball set for UTEP in first round of CUSA Tournament

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The postseason is finally here for Herd Volleyball. The Herd will face UTEP in the first round of the Conference USA Tournament on Thursday afternoon at 3 in Hattiesburg, Miss.

The Herd is the #3 seed, the Miners the #2 seed.

The last time out the Herd went on the road and swept Old Dominion.

Both programs are on fire as of late. The Herd and Miners are both on 4 match winning streaks so something has to give on Thursday afternoon.

UTEP is a team Marshall has not faced this year, which makes this a really cool matchup.

Head Coach Ari Aganus says there is no magic formula on how to win the tournament, its all about defeating your next opponent.

