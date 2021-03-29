Herd Volleyball set for UTEP in first round of CUSA Tournament

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The postseason is finally here for Herd Volleyball. The Herd will face UTEP in the first round of the Conference USA Tournament on Thursday afternoon at 3 in Hattiesburg, Miss.

The Herd is the #3 seed, the Miners the #2 seed.

The last time out the Herd went on the road and swept Old Dominion.

Both programs are on fire as of late. The Herd and Miners are both on 4 match winning streaks so something has to give on Thursday afternoon.

UTEP is a team Marshall has not faced this year, which makes this a really cool matchup.

Head Coach Ari Aganus says there is no magic formula on how to win the tournament, its all about defeating your next opponent.

Follow Jake Siegel for Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking sports developments.