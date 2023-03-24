(WOWK) — Wind advisories are out for Saturday for the entire 13 News area but before that, strong, gusty downpours are anticipated even before the sun comes up. See the slide show below for more details on timing and placement of strong storms.

The advisories kick in with the arrival of the rain and continue until 8 p.m. Saturday (3/25/23) for all of the 13 News viewing area.

Weather models indicate extremely strong winds. The official advisories call for gusts of 40-45 mph in the afternoon in particular.

Predictor model output for wind gusts Saturday afternoon 3/25/23

The winds will come even without rain which is why an advisory was issued. The winds could reach severe limits but without rain or thunder, cannot be called a severe thunderstorm.

