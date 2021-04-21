Hershel ‘Woody’ Williams is last surviving WWII Medal of Honor recipient

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia’s World War II hero, Hershel “Woody” Williams, is the nation’s last living Medal of Honor recipient.

Charles Coolidge was the country’s oldest recipient, until his death April 6th at a hospital in Chattanooga, TN. He was 99 years old.

His deaths leaves Williams as the sole Medal of Honor recipient from World War II.

Williams was awarded the Medal of Honor for his bravery as a U.S. Marine during the Battle of Iwo Jima in World War II.

In March 2020, the U.S. Navy commissioned a warship, the USS Hershel “Woody” Williams, in Williams’ honor in Norfolk, VA. Williams attended the ship commissioning ceremony.

Williams recently celebrated his 97th birthday.