Follow Jake Siegel for Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking sports developments.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Sectional Champions have been crowned but now the real work begins.

Check out the highlights from several key area games including: Buffalo at Poca, Winfield at Nitro, and Roane County and Charleston Catholic.

All winners advance to the Regional championships next week.